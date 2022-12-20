Kolkata: West Bengal’s flagship ‘Duare Sarkar’ or government at doorstep scheme won the Platinum Award at the Digital India Awards 2022, an official said on Monday.

The scheme was awarded by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the ‘Public Digital Platforms — Central Ministries, Departments and States’ category, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu will give the award to the state on January 7 at a function in Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, he added.

Since its rollout in December 2020, ‘Duare Sarkar’ has been held in five phases and over 6.6 crore services have been successfully delivered to the citizens through 3.61 lakh outreach camps, the official said.

