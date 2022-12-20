Tripura: ED conducts raids in drugs trafficking case; seizes Rs 2cr funds

New Delhi: Bank deposits worth Rs 2 crore have been seized under the anti-money laundering law after raids were carried out in Tripura to probe three drug trafficking cases, the ED said Monday.

The searches were carried out in state capital Agartala and Sepahijala district on the basis of some Tripura Police FIRs and chargesheets filed against accused Sujit Sarkar, Bijoy Paul and family members of Paresh Chandra Roy for their “active involvement in storage, trafficking and sale of cannabis (beyond the prescribed commercial quantity) which is prohibited under the NDPS Act,” the agency said in a statement.

They are accused in three different narcotics cases.

Probe found that “huge amounts of cash were deposited in their bank accounts and also in the bank accounts of their family members.”

“During the search operations, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2 crore, in the form of bank balance available in bank account, fixed deposits, insurance policies and documents of immovable properties have been seized,” it said.

