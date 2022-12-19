Itanagar: A Bangladeshi national caught in December 2021 for entering Arunachal Pradesh without valid documents has been deported to his country via the Dawki police check post in Meghalaya.

A local court had sentenced Pijush Kumar Saha to undergo a year’s imprisonment after the Papu Hills police station registered a case against him under the Foreigners Act for illegally entering the state.

Upon completing his sentence in November, the court directed the Capital SP to deport him immediately. The issue was taken up by Thutan Jamba, the capital’s Additional SP who contacted the FRRO Kolkata and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati.

The deportation order from the FRRO and the NOC for the deportation from the High Commissioner of Bangladesh was obtained subsequently. Upon receipt of these documents, officials at the Dawki police check post and the adjoining Tamabil immigration checkpoint in Bangladesh were contacted.

After almost a month of follow-up and undergoing the process of repatriation of a foreigner, an Itanagar Capital Police team had Saha deported to Bangladesh on December 17.

Sub-inspector A K Jha led the capital police team.

Saha and others of his ilk were advised to possess proper documents while visiting India.

