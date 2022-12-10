Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway successfully rescued nine minors and one infant from different stations in different drives and checks conducted between December 6 and 8. The rescued minors and infant were later, handed over to respective childline for their safe custody and further course of action.

On 06th December 2022, RPF of Guwahati jointly with the Centre for Development Initiative/Guwahati conducted a check at Guwahati railway station. During the check, they rescued 02 runaway minor boys. In a drive, conducted on the same day at Katihar railway station, the RPF of Katihar rescued 03 runaway minor boys. All the rescued minors were handed over to Railway Childline, Guwahati and Katihar respectively for safe custody and further course of action as per norms.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In another incident on December 7, 2022, the RPF escort party of Dibrugarh conducted a routine check at Train no. 15910 UP (Avadh Assam Express). During the check, they rescued one infant aged about 02/03 months without parents/guardians. Later the infant was shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital/Dibrugarh under the escort of RPF & GRP and a representative of Childline, Dibrugarh. In an incident on 08th December 2022 RPF staff of Rangapani while checking Train no. 15709 UP (Malda Town – New Jalpaiguri Express) at Chatterhat station rescued one runaway minor boy and a girl. Later the rescued minors were handed over to Railway Childline, New Jalpaiguri for safe custody and further course of action.

RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations have been alerted and sensitized to be vigilant and on the lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardians etc.

Also Read | Adani group entity operating Guwahati airport gets aerodrome licence

Trending Stories









