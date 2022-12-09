Agartala: Tripura leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar on Friday claimed that BJP’s electoral drubbings in Himachal and Municipal Corporation of Delhi indicate that the so-called “Modi Magic” is fading away.

“It does not shine like the way it used to a few years back,” the ex-CM said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While interacting with the media persons at the party headquarters, Sarkar said, “BJP’s victory in Gujarat was quite certain and none of the opposition political parties expected an upset. The state has been turned into a laboratory of BJP’s experiments with the Hindutva slogan and we should all admit the fact that all the key public issues have been outshined by the BJP’s high-decibel Hindutva campaign,” Sarkar said.

The former Chief Minister also admitted that the opposition vote bank was divided which ultimately helped the BJP to increase its vote share.

“However, BJP gave almost similar importance to Himachal Pradesh. New projects were announced, and all the ministers were sent for meetings. PM Narendra Modi himself addressed a number of rallies like he addressed more than 30 in Gujarat. But, it all failed in Himachal,” he added.

Sarkar also referred to AAP’s victory in MCD polls and said, “The Central government is leaving no stones unturned to create problems for the Delhi government. Deliberate efforts were being made to disturb the government. Despite all these, winning the MCD polls is a big victory for AAP. All these victories of the opposition parties are indicating that the so-called ‘Modi Magic’ is now fading away.”

Also Read | Human rights violations less in Tripura, but so is awareness, says THRC chief

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









