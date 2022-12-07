Kohima: Leader of the Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) Legislature Party, Kuzholuzo Nienu, on Tuesday questioned the Government of India’s intention of stopping the final inking of the decade old Naga political issue.

Speaking at a sporting event held at Phek, the legislator demanded that the final agreement to the Naga issue be inked before Christmas, but on condition that before the final inking, a common draft be placed in the public domain for public opinion.

The NPF leader said that the NPF party is committed towards bringing a final solution that is honorable, acceptable and inclusive. The priority of the party, he said, is a solution and not an election.

He also added that the NPF is not a party that chase after power or position but stands for the cause of the Naga people and the welfare of the Naga people, maintaining that the party has joined the UDA government not for any other reason but to have a collective effort of all the legislators for the early settlement of the Naga political issue.

Nienu also committed that the MLAs are ready to pave way if any solution is arrived at. However, if the election commission of India announces election, he said that the NPF would be compelled to contest the election, and was optimistic that NPF would form the next government.

On the contrary, he also urged the BJP-led Central government to be faithful with its election slogan, ‘election for solution’, adding the BJP should live up to its commitment.

