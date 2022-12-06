Kohima: The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO), along with Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak, on Tuesday, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss its demand for a separate state, ‘Frontier Nagaland’.

The talk team of the ENPO informed that the meeting with Shah at his official residence was “very successful”.

The meeting was attended by MP (RS) Phangnon Konyak, Secretary MHA, Director IB, Additional Secretary MHA (NE) and Advisor of Northeast.

The ENPO leaders informed that Shah had expressed concern and granted ample time to the team for the talk.

It said that the Union Home Minister Shah had appreciated the Eastern people for being a part of the nation-building thus far and acknowledged that the grievances and request for a separate entity were “understood”.

Shah also highlighted a “clear roadmap for amicable, legislative and sustainable solutions for Eastern Nagaland which will include consultation with the people of Eastern Nagaland and the Nagaland State Government”, ENPO informed.

The leaders also stated that the Union home minister assured them that he will visit Eastern Nagaland by January 2023.

