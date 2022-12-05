Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana‘s “Doctor G” will be released for streaming on Netflix on December 11.
The campus comedy-drama, which released on October 14, marked the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, known for helming Prime Video series “Afsos”.
The streamer shared the news in a post on Instagram on Sunday evening.
“Doctors too have problems that they can’t find a cure for! ‘Doctor G’ arrives on Netflix on 11th Dec! #DoctorGonNetflix” Netflix India posted.
Co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap, “Doctor G” follows the story of a budding doctor named Uday Gupta who ends up enrolling himself in gynaecology for post graduation due to lack of seat in his desirable subject, orthopaedics.
Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha.
Ayushmann currently features in “An Action Hero”, which released in theatres on December 2.
