Baghmara: Together with the rest of Meghalaya, Baghmara, the headquarter of South Garo Hills also observed World Disabled Day at Arapara village.

M.K.S. Shadap, Judicial Magistrate, dwelt at length on the various provisions implemented by the Government to protect and safeguard persons with disabilities.

She further stated that persons with disabilities face different kinds of problems in their day-to-day life and therefore, she called upon the gathering to remind themselves to treat such differently-abled people with the same respect and equality.

With the amendment of the Persons with Disability Act in 2016, persons with disabilities can now enjoy the same status and rights . Anyone violating those rules will be liable to 6 months in jail or will be levied a fine of Rs 10,000 and for a second offence they will be liable to 2 years jail or fine up to Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

She also informed that persons with disabilities can also enjoy free and fair education from the age of 6 to 18 years of age. However, she lamented while saying that some persons with disabilities do not have people to look after them but in that case, the state should take guardianship of such people. If persons with disabilities face problems of any sort they can challenge their case in the District Court for free. She further urged the gathering to lend their helping hands to people with disabilities which can change their life.

Dravid G Marak, Legal Aid Counsel also elaborated on the importance of understanding the true values and dignity of differently-abled persons themselves which is the only way to bring differences in society.

Bansime Marak, social welfare case worker, Dr Sima Celine Sangma, SDM & HO Baghmara, Police officer Respina A Sangma and Shri D.S.Marbaniang Chief Judicial Magistrate also spoke on the occasion.

