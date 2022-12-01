Kolkata: In a major haul, a huge quantity of gunpowder, socket bombs and firearms were seized from a house in Kashipur area in South 24 Parganas district, a police officer said.
Two persons, the owner of the house and his son, were arrested during the raid on Wednesday night by the police following a tip-off, he said.
“We seized 15 kg gun powder, five socket bombs, one cartridge, one single barrel gun, 17 empty metal containers for making socket bombs, one semi-finished gun from the house of Nabirul Molla at Natapukur area under Kashipur police station,” the officer said.
Molla and his son were arrested.
