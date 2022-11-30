Sikkim: Four detained for carrying sharp weapons during ex-CM's padayatra

Gangtok: The Sikkim Police have detained four persons for allegedly carrying sharp weapons during former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling‘s padayatra in Pakyong district two days ago.

The four persons were picked from various places on Tuesday evening with sharp weapons which they carried during Chamling’s padayatra in Rongli town, a police officer said.

The four persons were being interrogated for carrying sharp weapons during a political programme and the motive behind it, the officer said.

The cops have also seized a vehicle in which the four persons were travelling during the former chief minister’s padayatra two days ago, the police officer said.

Chamling had undertaken a padayatra under ‘Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan’ on Monday to expose the “non-performance” of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government headed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for the past three and a half years.

Meanwhile, SDF spokesperson Krishna Kharel has released a video statement in which he charged the Sikkim Police with detaining four private security personnel hired by the party to safeguard their president.

Police have also seized their vehicle, he said.

“We have appealed to the Sikkim Police to release the detained private security guards as their services are essential to protect Chamling during the padayatra over the next six to eight weeks,” Kharel said.

He said the SDF has submitted a memorandum to the state government as well as the Governor to press for security arrangements for the former chief minister who has not been given “adequate security” except for a single personal security officer.

Kharel said that if anything happens to Chamling during the ongoing padayatra under Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan, then the “responsibility will rest on the state government alone”.

