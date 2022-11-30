New Jalpaiguri station to be upgraded as multi-modal transportation hub

Guwahati: For the development of Railway stations, the Railway Ministry has formulated modernization plans for stations on Indian Railways under various developmental schemes.

Among the 204 stations identified, New Jalpaiguri station under N. F. Railway has also been identified to be upgraded with world-class features for providing better, additional and enhanced passenger amenities. Work for the up-gradation work has already started. UTS cum PRS counters and MCO office are being shifted.

The existing parking area will also be shifted to a new location. Parcel and RMS offices will also be shifted to new locations. Old structures including front retail areas and offices etc in the main station building shall also be demolished to get the site ready for commencing civil construction works as planned.

The station is being designed to have ultra-modern amenities like a large covered parking area, 24X7 power backup, drinking water, an air-conditioned lobby, offices, shops, a high-speed escalator, lift, Air concourse, hotels etc. to provide passengers with an airport-like feel & comfort at the same time.

The station will have a central air space concourse of 72 metres long and 82 metres wide. This shall ensure minimal congestion and loading on platforms to avoid any mishaps or overcrowding. There will be complete segregation between arriving and departing passengers. A smooth flow of passengers shall be ensured through the planned station user movement and additional new foot-over bridges.

An elevated road has been proposed reaching the existing ground level to the proposed departure lobby at a height of more than 9 metres. Also, a road has been proposed reaching the proposed ground level to the arrival lobby. Station will have dedicated pickup and drop-off parking facilities for the station users. Provision of parking for cars, two-wheelers, rickshaws, taxis and buses will also be available. There will be a separate Green Podium.

After completion of the upgradation work of the station, the station will be ready to handle passenger footfall of more than seventy thousand per day from thirty-six thousand per day at present. The approximate estimated cost of the entire work of upgrading the New Jalpaiguri station will be Rs. 334.72 crores.

New Jalpaiguri station is one of the largest as well as busiest railway stations of N.F. Railway, which serves as a crucial point for all the Northeastern states. New Jalpaiguri acts as a connecting base for the Northeastern states to the Indian mainland. New Jalpaiguri is the railway station of the largest city of North Bengal (Siliguri), which is popularly referred to as the gateway of northeast India. Upgradation of New Jalpaiguri station will further help in boosting various sectors of the local economy including travel, tourism etc in North Bengal as well as Sikkim.

The project of upgradation is targeted to be completed by 2025.

