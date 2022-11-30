Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has a history of celebrating festivals and fairs, which enrich the country’s cultural heritage and also support the local economy.



During a virtual address on the occasion of Manipur’s Sangai Festival, Modi said the Northeastern state is endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

“It is like a necklace in which different gems are put together, with the state bearing the reflection of a mini India,” he said.

“Festivals like Sangai boost the local economy and attract investors as well as industries. I am confident that it will become a gateway to the development of the region,” the PM added.

The Sangai Festival is being celebrated after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi also lauded the Manipur government for organising the festival with an extensive vision and in a grand manner.

“This reflects the spirit and passion of the people of Manipur… It is the festival of oneness, which also gives the inspiration for a sustainable lifestyle,” the prime minister said.

“When we make nature, animals, plants and trees a part of our festivals, then co-existence also becomes a part of our life,” he said.

Sangai is the state animal of Manipur.

