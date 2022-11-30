Tinsukia: A day after the Assam cabinet expressed “utter dissatisfaction” with the way Dibrugarh University dealt with an incident of ragging that forced Anand Sharma, a junior student of the university, to jump from a two-storied building, the authorities on Wednesday expelled four students responsible for the act.

The students rusticated include Galab Deka, 3rd Semester (M.Sc), Department of Life Sciences (Zoology) and a resident of Pathsala; Kamleshawar Chutia, 3rd Semester (M.Sc), Dept of Mathematics and a resident of Dhemaji; Mousum Phukan, 3rd Semester (M.Sc. Tech in Applied Geophysics), Department of Applied Geology and a resident of Sivasagar; and Pusang Kham Boruah, 2nd Year (Diploma Course in Tai Language), Centre for Studies in Languages and a resident Sonari.

The development came on a day the vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University constituted a 5-member committee to investigate the “possibility of lapses and deficiencies in dealing with matters of ragging in the university campus and prevention during the current academic session at any level as per rules and norms”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also directed the police to investigate the hostel superintendent.

Addressing a media briefing, the registrar of Dibrugarh University Dr Paramananda Sonowal said that based on the recommendation of the Anti-Raging Committee (ARC), the University has expelled four students with immediate effect. “They will be debarred from getting admission in any University across India for the next three years,” the registrar said.

“The ARC, in its meeting held on November 30, found the four students guilty of raging,” he said, adding, “The punishment has been taken in line with Clause 7 (B) (IX) of Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Dibrugarh police arrested yet another student for his alleged involvement in the raging incident.

Officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station Raju Bahadur Chetry said so far they had arrested a total of five students. “Shubrajyoti Boruah has been arrested from Tingkong in Dibrugarh district.”

“On Tuesday, we summoned the superintendent of Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN hostel), Dibyajyoti Dutta, under Section 41(A) CrPC for interrogation,” he added.

According to sources, the victim had complained to the University authority of ragging by some students. “He had submitted a written complaint to the warden of ‘C’ block of the PNGBCN hostel on November 17 mentioning the names of 10 students. The authorities did not take any action,” the sources added.



Earlier in the day, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted, “Anand Sarma, the ragging victim student of Dibrugarh is stable and surgery is being planned for tomorrow. I have spoken to his mother and the doctors. There is nothing to worry about at present.”

“Dibrugarh University is bearing the cost of his treatment,” he said in the following tweet.

See more Sri Anand Sarma, the ragging victim student of Dibrugarh is stable and a surgery is being planned for tomorrow. I have spoken to his mother and the Doctors. There is nothing to worry at present. He is not being shifted to any other hospital at present. 1/2 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) November 30, 2022

On Sunday, Anand Sharma – a first-semester student of M-Com discipline – jumped from a two-storied hostel building “to escape from brutal ragging” by a few senior students and was severely injured. Sharma is a resident of Amguri in the Sivasagar district and presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to doctors, surgery will be performed on Sharma on Thursday. The registrar of Dibrugarh University, Parama Sonowal, could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

