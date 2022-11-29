Assam Rifles nab PLA cadre involved in recruiting youths

Guwahati: Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and in a joint operation with Manipur Commondaos, apprehended one active cadre of PLA group involved in misleading and recruiting youths from border areas of Assam & Manipur.

The arrested individual was trained at Teiti Longmak Training Centre in Myanmar under Army Number 332 of the 2016 batch.

He was posted to the 252 Battalion of PLA and was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal in 2017.

The accused, along with five other cadres, crossed the Indo-Mayanmar Border in 2018 and stayed in Mumbai for a few months before coming back to Jiribam following the pandemic.

