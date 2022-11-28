Three Meghalaya MLAs submit resignation to speaker

Shillong: Two MLAs of the ruling NPP in Meghalaya and one of the opposition TMC resigned from the Assembly on Monday, dealing a blow to the two parties.

NPP legislators — Ferlin Sangma, Benedic Marak and TMC’s HM Shangpliang submitted their resignations to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh during the day, Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons told PTI.

They have also quit the membership of their respective parties, sources said.

Speculation is rife that the leaders may next month join the BJP, an ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

Welcoming the move, a senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “They have realised that the BJP is the only party that is focussed on the overall development of the state.”

Elections are scheduled to be held in Meghalaya early next year.

