Assam: Kuki Worship Service celebrates silver jubilee

Guwahati: The Kuki Worship Service, Guwahati, celebrated its ‘Silver Jubilee’ at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in the heart of the city today with thousands of its members taking part in the celebration.

Today’s celebration marked the second such celebration after its formal session was held on the 17th of November with the dedication of Jubilee Plague by Rev. M Haokhothong at its Church campus located at VIP Road in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Based on the theme ‘for we are the sweet aroma of Christ’, today’s celebration witnessed the participation of Kukis from all walks of life in the capital city of Guwahati. Rev Bishop Paothang Haokip delivered Jubilee Message on being the aroma of Christ. He exhorted the congregation to be an aroma of Christ wherever they are and stressed being united for the glory of the Lord.

The event saw the participation of some of the most remarkable names such as Rev Dino Touthang, Rev. Dr Jangkholam Haokip and DP Haokip besides several church leaders and representatives from various branches of Kuki Worship Service across the country.

During the event, the Secretary of the Church briefly highlighted the humble beginning of the Church and acknowledged the contribution of past leaders to the effort development of the Church. A Souvenir publication which coincides with the event was also released during the function.

The idea of Kuki Worship Service came into being to cater for the spiritual needs of Kukis in cities across the country. With the same principle, KWS Guwahati was started in 1997. Presently, the church administration is headed by Ng Touthang as Chairman and Letcha Haokip as Secretary whereas Rev. Akhai Touthang serves as the spiritual head of KWS Guwahati.

Presently, there are about 20 KWS Churches spread across prominent cities in India and four churches abroad, all under the Council of Kuki Worship Service, a non-denominational organization of Churches among the Kukis.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Focus on taking cricket beyond Guwahati: New ACA president

Trending Stories









