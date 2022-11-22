Meghalaya: Mahendraganj residents seek restoration of power

TURA: Locals of Mahendraganj in South West Garo Hills have submitted a joint complaint to the SDO of MePDCL Sub-Division in the area urging him to reinstall a transformer at Mahendraganj Bazar in Gopal Bari.

According to the complaint submitted earlier on November 15, the entire area has been without power since October 20 this year. Power in the area was reportedly cut off after some consumers from the area failed to clear an entire year’s pending dues, some of which were as high as Rs 25,000.

The residents said the absence of power in the area was posing various hardships to the people.

“Why were such huge amounts allowed to accumulate? What stopped the department from disconnecting the lines of these defaulting consumers earlier that paying consumers now also have to suffer?” the residents questioned.

Pointing out that diabetic patients need to freeze insulin to keep it for long use, the residents stated that without power freezing was not possible and the health of such patients was now at risk. Cautioning that the prolonged absence of power would also badly affect students during their final exams as well as all forms of business activities which require power, the residents urged the official to restore power to the area at the earliest.

