Assam govt launches tourism policy in consultation with World Bank

Guwahati: The Assam government has launched a tourism policy after consultations with the World Bank during every stage of its preparation and consideration of the views and opinions of the stakeholders and industry experts.

Launched on the sidelines of the ‘Assam Tourism Road Show 2022,’ hosted by the state department of tourism in New Delhi, the Assam Tourism Policy 2022 policy aims to create a policy framework and strategic roadmap in collaboration with central ministries, various state government departments, local communities and tourism stakeholders.

The policy aims to guarantee and safeguard the effective standardisation of processes and practices to foster uniformity, which can result in sustainability and an overall improvement in the quality of tourism products. It also aims to improve the tourism sector in Assam and support the private sector engaged in tourism in the state.

“The goal of the new tourism policy is to enable the world to view it from the point of view of the attraction. The presence of pristine water, forests, mountains, and rivers provides the state with limitless possibilities in the field of tourism. The policy reflects the same goal. Assam is sure to enchant the travellers with what it has to offer at every nook and corner,” Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said after launching the policy.

“Special packages have been prepared for investors as well,” the minister said.

“The policy’s fundamental guiding principle is to encourage sustainability and foster responsible tourism to make Assam a sustainable and responsible tourism destination. The goal is to promote sustainability by limiting the negative effects of tourism on social, environmental, and economic sectors while ensuring the positive effects,” said Maninder Singh, additional chief secretary, the state tourism department, who was present at the launch in the national capital.

The launch of the policy was also attended by Assam ministers Atul Bora; U.G Brahma and Sanjoy Kishan.

Besides, Rituparna Baruah, chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, Arvind Singh, secretary of tourism, the government of India; Kumar Padmapani Bora, secretary, tourism and managing director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation were also present on the occasion.

Keeping in mind the objective of employing local youths, the department of tourism will facilitate on-the-job training to be provided by employers for local employees in hotels and resorts.

These programmes will aim to advance women for management and leadership positions in their companies and encourage employers to provide childcare support and safe transport for female workers, particularly those working at night.

Efforts will be made to train women in male-dominated positions such as guides, cooks, waiters, and drivers, and provide recognition to firms that encourage women in these positions.

