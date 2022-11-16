Aizawl: Mizoram commerce and industries minister Dr R. Lalthlangliana on Wednesday opened the Mizoram State Mega Exhibition, which was part of the mega International Tourism Mart (ITM), at Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl.

The 10th edition of International Tourism Mart (ITM), a 3-day mega tourism event, will be inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy at R. Dengthuama hall here. The event is being organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Mizoram tourism department.

State sports minister Robert Romawia Royte and tourism development board vice-chairman TC Pachhunga also attended the inaugural function of the state mega exhibition.



Speaking on the occasion, Lalthangliana expressed hope that the mega tourism event will bring a new chapter in the tourism sector not only in Mizoram but also in the entire northeast region.

He said that the tourism sector in the state has registered significant progress with many projects coming up in the past few years.

The minister said that the present Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga has granted industry status to tourism. “Tourism is the main source of income in other countries. The present state government has also approved and granted industry status to tourism. Since then we have seen much progress in this sector,” Lalthangliana said.

According to Royte, tourists from across the northeast took part in the event.

About 76 stalls are being opened at the mega exhibition.

To highlight the tourism potential of the northeast in India’s key source markets, the Union Ministry of Tourism organizes a mega event- International Tourism Mart (ITM) commencing from 2013.

The mega-international events are organized in the Northeastern states on a rotation basis.

Mizoram is hosting the Mart for the first time.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt, chief minister Zoramthanga, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh and dignitaries from other states will also attend the event on Thursday.

The ITM will provide a platform to the northeastern state for promoting cultural ties, and providing enhanced connectivity of the region with other parts of the country, officials said.

The event will also facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders, they said.

It will also include presentations by state governments on their tourism potentials, while a vibrant exhibition by tourism departments from the Northeastern region will showcase the tourism products of respective participating states, they added.The final day of the Mart will be held at a tourist resort in Reiek, about about 95 km from the state capital, where cultural and entertainment programmes will be held.

He said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 4.3 crore and the state government provided Rs. 2 crore for the event.

