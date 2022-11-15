Meghalaya: Deputy CM says people have lost trust in Mukul Sangma

Shillong: Taking a dig at the former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, the deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that people of the state have lost faith in him.

Dr Mukul Sangma had earlier cornered the MDA government about the funds relating to the FOCUS programme. AITC MLA Zenith Sangma also claimed that the MDA government is taking all the credit for the schemes launched by the Mukul government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tynsong who was once a Congress MLA but left the party in 2017, questioned Dr Mukul why the Crowborough hotel, now called Vivanta, was ever completed during his tenure. “Dr Mukul Sangma has been the CM for eight years, he should be questioned why during his tenure couldn’t complete the Crowborough Hotel. It is under the leadership of CM Conrad Sangma and the MDA govt that we are able to complete it,” said Tynsong.

He also informed that the Marriott hotel will also be inaugurated next month in December. “So let Dr Mukul say anything because he has no other issues left to raise and I also know that the people don’t trust him anymore. Let him keep talking but fact remains that this is the only government that completed the incomplete work/projects left by the previous govt,” stated Tynsong.

Relating to Dr Mukul’s statement about funds concerning to FOCUS scheme, Tynsong said that Dr Mukul has to recall that in 2017 he had also distributed cattle and also gave Rs 5000 to each family which was very “irregular and disorganized”.

Also Read | NE Olympics: Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Assam in Basketball finals

Trending Stories









