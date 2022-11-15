SILCHAR: Assam Police arrested an Afghan national on Monday for living without valid documents in southern Assam’s Karimganj district.

The arrested person Madgai Hemat Khail hails from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Sources said a team of policemen, based on specific information, conducted an operation in Kanishail (under Karimganj North assembly constituency), about 58km from Silchar, on Monday evening and arrested Madgai Hemat Khail from his rented house.

Probe into the matter revealed that Madgai had come to India with a valid passport and visa for medical treatment a few years ago, but he did not return to his native country despite the expiry of his visa’s tenure.

After coming to India, he got introduced to a woman named Fatima Begum of Mangaldai in Darrang district and later married her. After his visa’s tenure expired, Madgai contacted a broker who arranged Indian documents, including a PAN card, bank passbook and a driving licence, following which Madgai started living in Guwahati as an Indian citizen. These documents, which show his name as Zaheer Khan, were recovered by the police from Madgai’s possession, sources said.

In Guwahati, Zaheer Khan worked at a finance company, for which he moved to Karimganj and lived at a rented house in Kanishail, from where he was arrested. After arresting Madgai, police took him to Karimganj Sadar police station, where he was questioned for hours, the sources said.

Police sources said the matter was being investigated from all possible angles, including a probe into possible links to any militant outfits.

In the past 6 months, the police in Barak Valley have arrested at least 30 foreigners without valid documents. Two Ukrainians were arrested at Badarpur rail station (Karimganj district) in April. 26 Rohingyas were arrested in Silchar (Cachar district) in June and two Rohingyas were held at Badarpur rail station (Karimganj district) in August.

