Shillong: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh shared the medals in badminton at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here today.

Assam won 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze, while Arunachal claimed 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Manipur and Nagaland both took home 1 silver and 3 bronze medals each, while Mizoram finished with 2 bronze and hosts Meghalaya 1 bronze.

Assam had won the final of the mixed team championship 3 matches to 1 against Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday evening and today saw the conclusion of all the individual events.

The men’s singles was won by Arunachal’s Laa Tukum over Hemam Malemnganba of Manipur 21-18, 21-9. The women’s singles was an all-Assam affair, with Isharani Baruah defeating Disha Sarma 21-3, 21-11.

In the men’s doubles, Jayram Pegu and Tonmoy Bikash Boruah of Assam were 21-14, 16-21, 21-15 victors over the Arunachal pair of Ch Kiyon Manpang and Sonam Tamang, while the women’s doubles were claimed by Arunachal’s Pinky Karki and Taring Yania 21-7, 21-14 against Nagaland’s Debahuti Lahon and Ekumyala.

The mixed doubles final at the end of the day was won by Pegu and Baruah of Assam against Nikhil Chetry and Yania of Arunachal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | NE Olympics: Assam dominates medal tally with 20 golds in swimming

Trending Stories









