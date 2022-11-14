Arunachal: TechEagle world's first in transporting livestock vaccines by drone

TechEagle, a leading drone delivery startup that offers world-class end-to-end drone delivery solutions, has today conducted the world’s first vaccine delivery for Animal Husbandry in Arunachal Pradesh.

The drone delivery was carried out by TechEagle in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry department and EY to strengthen the Healthcare ecosystem of the animals by providing rapid and safe delivery of healthcare-related items, starting from Lower Dibang valley.

The startup’s state-of-the-art drone delivery technology ensured consistent and reliable distribution of life-saving drugs, vaccines and blood samples for animals in hard-to-reach areas.

See more Launch of 'Medicine From Sky' has heralded a new dawn in Arunachal.



Today for the first time livestock vaccines were delivered by drone from Kangkong to Paglam in Lower Dibang Valley district.



The exercise was done with assistance of GoI and Techeagle Company.#RisingArunachal pic.twitter.com/4XXwDG5B40 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 14, 2022

Shri Tage Taki, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry of Arunachal Pradesh said, “It is a historic event as drone technology has not been used before to deliver life-saving animal drugs and medicines in the Veterinary sector. He stated that the success of the experimental launch at the field level has paved the way for the further use of this technology in the sectors of Agriculture, Horticulture etc.”

Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Upamanyu Basu emphasised that the time taken between diagnosis to treatment should be the shortest, be it for a human or an animal, so the experimental delivery of vaccines for FMD and others should ease the worry of the farmers. He added that GOI is in the process of developing many more technologies which will aid the farmers in their work.

Commenting on the announcement, Anshu Abhishek, COO & Co-Founder of TechEagle said, “Animal husbandry is an important economic sector and rearing of livestock directly influences the socio-economic condition of Arunachal Pradesh. Therefore, it becomes necessary to ensure the good health of the livestock even in far-to-reach areas. We are delighted to have collaborated with the Animal husbandry department to empower the farmers and create a robust infrastructure through unprecedented drone delivery systems.”

Vikram Singh, Founder & CEO of TechEagle said, “We are glad that Govts are adopting indigenously developed Drone technology by TechEagle to transform the healthcare & supply chain for humans and animals. This inspires startups like us to develop advanced technologies in India for the world.”

The project was inaugurated by Er. Tage Taki, Minister of Agriculture of Arunachal Pradesh. The flight took off from Roing to Paglam, having an aerial distance of 29 km, which was covered with TechEagle’s Drone in just 20 minutes. Apparently, the road distance from Roing to Paglam is about 120 km which takes around 4 hours to cover. TechEagle’s indigenously developed Hybrid Drone- Vertiplane X3 delivered vaccines 12 times faster than ground transportation.

TechEagle used its made-in-India – Hybrid e-VTOL Drone, Vertiplane X3. It is India’s fastest and longest-range hybrid e-VTOL drone that flies at a maximum speed of 120 kmph for 100km in single charge. It takes off vertically like a helicopter and converts itself automatically into fixed-wing (i.e. passenger aircraft) mode for travelling larger distances with greater speed, and when it reaches the delivery locations, converts itself back to helicopter mode to land in a very small area of 5m*5m. The in-house developed drone can be operated in most geographics and terrains.

TechEagle’s drones can be used to transport anything weighing up to 3 kg. Furthermore, it will help the Animal Husbandry department to set up hubs all across the states in order to strengthen the transportation system of these medical essentials.

TechEagle is a pioneer and leader in drone delivery. It enables enterprises around the world to transport any essential item. In a short span of time, the company has achieved several milestones in its business journey. In 2018, the company initiated the world’s first tea delivery by drone in Lucknow, UP.

In addition, it has successfully completed Asia’s first cold chain Vaccine delivery by Drones in the state of Telangana with the World Economic Forum’s- Medicine from the Sky Project. Furthermore, it has also conducted drone delivery of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines in hard-to-reach areas of Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya and Longest Parcel Delivery with Drones for India Post.

