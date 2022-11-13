Assam: Journalist ‘assaulted’ by home guard at Silchar’s SMC hospital

Silchar: Silchar-based journalist Biswa Kalyan Purkaystha was beaten up with a stick by security personnel when the former went to Silchar Medical College to serve food to his sister-in-law admitted at the maternity ward of SMCH on Saturday night.

The home guard personnel deployed outside the maternity ward allegedly ill-behaved, mocked and later assaulted Purakayastha.

Biswakalyan is a renowned journalist from Silchar, associated with Hindustan Times and a local Bengali daily. The assault on the journalist has irked many in the fraternity.

With marks of wounds on his hands and back, Purkayastha was rushed to Civil hospital for treatment on Saturday night. The Cachar Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot and disengaged the accused home guard from duty.

Expressing his thoughts over Facebook after the incident, Purakayastha wrote “….A man in Khaki uniform verbally ill-behaved with me and I politely requested him not to do that. He asked me what work I do, I said that I work for a newspaper. Another home guard mocked it, which I ignored. I requested him to call any journalist, he knows and asks if I am wrong. But suddenly a home guard, identified as S Deb started beating me with a stick.”

He informed that he had communicated the matter to SMCH principal Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah who had suggested him to lodge a formal complaint.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta speaking to the media expressed disappointment over the incident and assured that all legal action will be taken.

“Safety and security of media personnel is also a priority for the government. Our chief minister has directed for a crime-free state where everyone can stay safe and secure with full dignity. The matter will be looked upon,” SP mentioned.

An FIR has been launched by journalist Biswa Kalyan Purkaystha at Silchar Sadar police station.

