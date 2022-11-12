Meghalaya: 18th Shillong Wine Festival held after two years

Shillong: The 18th Shillong Wine Festival was held in the city on Saturday. The festival is being held after two years due to Covid restrictions.

The festival witnessed a good turnout, with many tasting the variety of local wines set up at Pine Mount Ridge. Eleven local wine producers participated, including Umpohliew Home-Made Wines, Three Graces Wines, Makhane, Khasi Wine, and Bari’s Wine.

To keep the mood upbeat, Colours Band performed at the event to ensure the venue was vibing with good music. The tempting aroma of barbeque appetisers added to the atmosphere.

Those interested to buy the local wines on display or sampled, shelled out anywhere between Rs 500-1000 a bottle.

This annual one-day event is organised by the Forever Young Sports Club, an organisation that aims to promote health and fitness. The club was founded by Michael Syiem, who has been at the forefront of demanding the legalisation of local homemade wine.

It was a big win for Syiem after the Meghalaya government decided to legalise homemade wine in 2020.

Speaking to EastMojo, Syiem said that it felt great to organise the wine festival after a gap of two years and especially after the government decided to legalise home-made wines.

Syiem expressed his disappointment at the government’s failure to include the wine festival in the autumn festival. He said the festival is a platform for local winemakers and after legalisation, many entering this market.

