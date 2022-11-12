Manipur: Assam Rifles neutralises hand grenade in Ukhrul

Imphal: A joint team of Assam Rifles and the bomb disposal squad of Ukhrul police neutralises a hand grenade in Ukhrul district on Friday.

Based on specific inputs from district police, the team carried out a joint operation and detected a hand grenade in Ukhrul town.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Following the detection of the grenade, the entire area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted to prevent any untoward incident. Later, the bomb was neutralised by the bomb disposal squad, preventing the loss of life and property.

In another incident, the Churachandpur battalion in a joint operation with Manipur police arrested one active insurgent of a proscribed group – Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) – from Dorcas Veng, New Lamka in Churachandpur district on Friday, said an official.

Manipur police arrests one active insurgent of proscribed Chin Kuki Liberation Army

The joint team also recovered one 9mm pistol along with 11 live rounds from the arrested insurgent, he said.

The arrested cadre along with the recovered items have been handed over to Churachandpur police station for further investigation.

Also read | Assam: French experts on week-long tour to understand wildlife management

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









