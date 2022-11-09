Oceansat-3 to be launched on Nov 26: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: India will launch the Oceansat-3 satellite on November 26, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh said the Ministry of Earth Sciences has taken the notion of ‘marine surveillance’ to a new level, where space applications are also being deployed to share valuable inputs with the security agencies, an official statement said.

Singh made the remarks at the first-ever joint society meeting of autonomous institutes of the Earth Sciences Ministry, namely the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT).

He also informed the meeting about the greater use of the global navigation satellite system as one of the key sources of position information, alongside radio navigation systems, which exchange information with nearby ships and land-based vessel traffic services (VTS) on a vessel’s position, course and speed.

Reviewing the design and development of manned submersible, MATSYA 6000, Singh said shallow water testing of the vessel was likely to be carried out during the first quarter of 2024 using the NIOT-MoES research vessel ORV Sagar Nidhi.

He said that based on the ongoing progress it was expected that all the long lead components for MATSYA-6000 shall be realised by the third quarter of 2023 to proceed for the sub-component integration and testing.

The battery-powered submersible MATSYA 6000 shall have the capability to carry three persons up to 6,000m water depth and perform scientific exploration with a normal endurance period of 12 hours and emergency support for 96 hours.

The manned submersible will have the advantage of carrying scientists to deep sea areas for research on life in extreme environments by biological sampling, habitat analysis and in situ experiments for ocean mineral exploration.

