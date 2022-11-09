Meghalaya: Cabinet decides to give pension benefits to 3,635 employees

Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to give pension benefits to 3,635 employees who were earlier employed as ad hoc but were regularised on March 15 ths year.

It was based on a Supreme Court ruling that employees who were employed before the December 31, 2007 on ad hoc basis, but against sanctioned post will be regularized and based on that 3,635 employees were regularized.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that today they had decided that only in this particular case, where they have regularized as employees, the pension amount will also be given to them. Even for those employees who have passed away the family members will get the pension benefit and those who are retired will also now get the benefit.

Other employees as and when they retire, the pension benefits will be given.

Meanwhile the government has also decided to increase the guarantee amount for loans to physically challenged individuals from Rs 1 crore to 4 crores

The government will now guarantee rupees 4 crores in favor of the National Handicap Finance Development Corporation, mentioned Sangma. Physically challenged individuals while taking loans for livelihood programs, requires the government to guarantee the loans taken from the Corporation.

“Earlier the limit was at one crore. We have decided that in the interest of ensuring that our citizens who are physically challenged will be able to also get the help of this loan, hence we have decided to increase the guarantee amount to 4 crores so that more citizens who are physically challenged can get the benefit and take the necessary loans for the different programs for livelihood that they may want to do,” mentioned Sangma.

