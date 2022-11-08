Guwahati: Experts at a workshop organised by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Tuesday were unanimous that steps for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, have to be slow and thoughtful since the future of our children hinges on it.

The workshop on “Review of Implementation of NEP-2020” was addressed by Prof. D. P. Agrawal, former chairman, UPSC; Prof GD Sharma, vice-chancellor, USTM; Prof. K. L. Verma, vice-chancellor, Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University; Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, vice chancellor, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University.

Officials of USTM, faculty members as well as Prof. Urmila Patil, dean, academics and IQAC coordinator, Dr D.Y. Patil Institute of Technology, Pune, also took part in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, Prof D.P Agrawal said that one should start with small steps regarding the implementation of the education policy since the career and future of our students are associated with it.

He also said that NEP was completely silent on any changes in postgraduate education.

“Right now, we should mainly focus on the implementation of NEP in the three-year degree course,” he emphasised.

“In NEP, the focus is not to inculcate courses, but to inculcate engagement,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das said, “Flexibility and freedom are at the core of the policy and its mission is to produce global citizens. There are issues that need to be clarified.”

He expressed his concern regarding the difficulties in the implementation of the NEP.

Prof KL Verma said the government has a responsibility in addressing issues of children from remote rural places of India, saying that “global has to be started from the local level.”

Earlier, the workshop began with the introductory speech delivered by Prof GD Sharma.

He stated that USTM has already prepared a curriculum following all criteria for the implementation of NEP 2020.

A PowerPoint presentation was made by Dr Nurujjaman Laskar, controller of examinations and admissions, at USTM, which highlighted in detail the roadmap for the implementation of the NEP at USTM from the academic session 2022-23.

