Kohima: The Lotha Naga tribe, on Monday, celebrated Tokhu Emong, the post-harvest festival of the tribe. Celebrations were held in parts of the state with much vigour.

Traditional folk songs, folk dances, fire making, and tug of war enthralled a gathering of thousands that celebrated at the Naga Heritage village Kisama where the annual Hornbill Festival is held.

Clad in colourful traditional attires, members of the Lotha community, both young and old, men and women thronged the festival celebration organized by the Kohima Lotha Hoho (KLH).

Special Guest of the celebration, Khyomo Lotha, said that the community should be grateful to the forefathers who had begun the celebration of the festival, protected and preserved the tradition of the Lothas, further passing it on to the future generation.

The post-harvest festival, he said, highlights the work culture and the time of the year when the community celebrates the bountiful harvest of the hard work they made into cultivation.

The festival, he said also gives an opportunity for forgiveness, and love and to build a sense of oneness.

He also encouraged the gathering to take part in the clean election campaign and to practice healthy electioneering during the upcoming state poll.

“The spirit of Tokhu Emong should not be just a one-time celebration but the spirit must live on,” he said.

Guest of honour during the celebration, Wonthungo Tsopoe appreciated the KLH for uniting Lothas in Kohima to celebrate the festival. He urged the members of the community to be aware of their origin, culture and traditions, and pass them on to future generations.

He recommended educational institutions within or outside the state organise cultural events as a way to preserve and protect the culture. At the same time, Tsopoe also advised the youth not to misuse traditional attires but to strive to protect and promote the culture.

