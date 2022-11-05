Sri Lanka, India discuss common maritime challenges faced by their navies in Indian Ocean

Colombo: The navies of India and Sri Lanka have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and actions to overcome common maritime challenges faced by the navies and coast guard personnel of the two countries in the Indian Ocean.

The 32nd international maritime boundary line (IMBL) meeting between Sri Lankan and Indian navies was held here on board SLNS Sayura off the coast of Kankesanthurai in the north on Friday, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The talks between the navies of the two countries was held to mainly discuss common maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean region.

The objective of the IMBL meeting is to strengthen relationships between the two neighbouring countries and discuss actions to be taken pertaining to the navies and Coast Guard personnel to overcome maritime challenges.

At this year’s meeting delegates from both sides discussed matters pertinent to the security of maritime borders of both countries and exchanged views on the progress of previous meetings , the release said.

The IMBL meeting is held to strengthen relationships and exchange views on actions to be taken by the navies and coast guard personnel of the two countries, the release added.

The Indian High Commission here termed the discussion on matters of common concern as fruitful”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Fruitful discussions on matters of common concern and effective surveillance between India and Sri Lanka at the 32nd International Maritime Boundary Line Meeting held onboard SLNS Sayura yesterday,” it tweeted.

The Sri Lankan delegation at the IMBL meeting was led by Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Aruna Tennakoon, while the Indian delegation was headed by Flag Officer Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman, the release said.

Defence Adviser to the High Commission of India in Colombo, Captain Vikas Sood was also present at the meeting.

Also read | ‘No choice,’ says Musk as he justifies massive layoffs at Twitter

Trending Stories









