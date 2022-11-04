Guwahati: Tripura Police on Friday detained seven Rohingya immigrants for illegally entering the country.

The Rohingyas had reportedly come from Bangladesh and entered India through the Sonamura border in Tripura.

The immigrants were detained at a checkpoint along the Agartala–Assam border.

According to reports, three women were among those held by the police.

Those arrested have been identified as Md Ekbal Hussain (60), Abdul Gafur (30), Azim Ullah (22), Md Jahangir Alam (20), Jannat Ara (21), Sadiya Begam (19), and Dilbahar Begam (45).

According to the police, they had plans to travel to Bengaluru with fake citizenship documents.

