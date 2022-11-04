Kohima: Huluyi D Vadeo, 20, lifted the 2nd Open Chakhesang Naga Wrestling Championship held at Pfutsero Sports Complex in Phek district. During the meet organised by the Chakhesang Wrestling Association (CWA), Vadeo, a native of Sakraba village under Phek district, defeated 31-year-old Kekhriezo Nagi of Sechu Zubza village from the Kohima district in two straight bouts to lift the title.

Vadeo stands 6 feet tall and weighs 91 kg, while his opponent stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 88kg.

This is not Vadeo’s first top-level performance. He earlier bagged the third position at the Chakhesang Wrestling Meet 2022 and also won the Secheku area Wrestling Champion earlier this year.

Pfusato Tetseo from K Bawe village in Phek district defeated Medosatuo Paunuo of Kijumetuoma village under Kohima district to take the third position.

The reigning champion of the Open Chakhesang Naga Wrestling meet, Kezhavizo Thevo lost against Medosatuo Paunuo in the quarterfinals round. While the Southern Angami Wrestling Champion, Atuo Tevo, lost against Huluyi D Vadeo in the quarterfinals match.

As the winner, Vadeo received Rs 2 lakh along with citations, while runner-up Nagi received Rs 1 lakh.

The third position holder, Pfusato Tetseo received Rs 70,000 while the fourth position holder Medosatuo Paunuo received 50,000 respectively.

Losing quarterfinalists Kethoulhou Mejura, Mudotso Thira, Kezhavizo Thevo and Atuo Tevo received Rs 10,000 each.

A total of 60 wrestlers competed for the coveted title, including 6 wrestlers from outside the state–three from Karnataka and three from Delhi. Sentilong Imchen from the Mokokchung district also took part in the championship.

MLA & Co-Chairman, UDA, Kuzholuzo Nienu, and Vice President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Neikhrolo Khalo, graced the Championship as the Special Guest and Guest of honour respectively.

Participants of the 2nd Open Chakhesang Naga Wrestling Championship

On Thursday, the Under-14 Naga wrestling was also conducted by the CWA where a native of Upper Khomi village, Mulubi Dzüdo (13) emerged as the champion of the first Under-14 Open Naga Wrestling championship.

The young wrestler defeated his opponent Ngosa Tunyi who hails from Kikruma village in the final bouts to win the title and walked away with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 with a citation while Tunyi received Rs 8,000.

Khriethoveyi Veswuh from Suthozu Nawe secured the third position while Vephito Puro from Porba secured the fourth position, both winning Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Sixteen young wrestlers had competed for the title. The U-14 category was introduced to encourage wrestling at a young age by providing a platform for them to gain confidence and experience.

