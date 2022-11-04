Imphal: Mannasha Devi Sapam, the reigning Miss Manipur 2022 who represented Manipur at the Miss Northeast 2022 pageant held in Nagaland, bagged the ‘Miss Beautiful Skin’ title during the grand finale on Thursday.

She was awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000 with gift hampers.

Mannasha also made it to the top eight at the competition held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, which had a total of 14 contestants from the eight Northeast states.

Irene Dkhar from Meghalaya won the Miss Northeast 2022 title and took home a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. Eshanee Hatimuria from Assam and Dyna Jomo from Arunachal Pradesh were adjudged first and second runners-up and received Rs 1 lakh and Rs 70,000, respectively.

The event was organised by Northeast Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO) for the first time, presented by Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN) and sponsored by Nagaland government.

Celebrating her achievement, Miss Manipur official page posted on Facebook “@mannasha_devi_sapam bagged “MISS BEAUTIFUL SKIN” subtitle in MISS NORTHEAST 2022 organised by @miss_northeast_official.”

“Yes!!!No wonder! She got the same subtitle in Miss Manipur 2022 as well for her golden & beautiful skin,” it said, adding, “Also, she made herself in TOP 8 in Miss North East 2022.”

