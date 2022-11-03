IIT-Guwahati develops organised plan to reduce suicides on campus

Guwahati: IIT-Guwahati has developed an organised plan to reduce suicides on campus by monitoring the mental health of students with poor Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) and backlogging.

Over a thousand new undergraduate students were enrolled at the prestigious institute in October.

IIT-G has requested the faculty advisers and counsellors to contact students who did not fare well in their exams.

The academic branch will communicate the names of the students with low CPIs and backlogs with the dean of student affairs and the welfare board chairwoman.

“In order to comprehend each student’s emotional state and the cause of their poor performance, faculty advisers and counsellors have been invited to speak with them,” adviser Namrata Naomi Rynjah said.

To communicate with the students facing expulsion (provisional) due to academic reasons, a committee led by the assistant dean of student affairs has been established along with the welfare board chairwoman, wardens, and student representatives.

The committee makes suggestions to the dean regarding the type of assistance the student will require to face these hurdles. The right assistance, including counselling, English language support, and subject support will be given based on the committee’s proposal.

The health centre organised sessions with a suicide prevention focus as soon as B Tech and B Des students were admitted in October. All hostels are undertaking debriefing sessions. To assist students in coping, counsellors are addressing their questions and worries.

The IIT-G community can additionally access the institute’s well-being centre’s 24-hour service, which is sponsored by yourdost.com, an online counselling service created by an IIT-G alumnus.

Also, during registration, each new student completed a thorough declaration form.

