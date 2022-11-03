Bengal logs 34 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Representational image

Kolkata: West Bengal logged 34 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the tally to 21,18,083, a health department bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.57 percent as 34 new cases were detected out of 6,000 samples tested, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,528 as one more person succumbed to the disease.

The state now has 527 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,96,028 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Bengal reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and no death on Monday.

A total of 2,66,90,712 samples have been tested so far, it added.

Also read | Meghalaya: Failure to implement ILP will lead to militancy, warns HANM

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment Cancel reply