Guwahati: A day after his bizarre ‘we aren’t here to win T20 World Cup’ statement, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan came up with yet another rib-tickling conversation after his side’s heartbreaking loss to India at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.
Hasan, who came to address the post-match presser was engaged in a hilarious conversation with a journalist, who was inquisitive about Shakib’s discussion with the umpires and his Indian counterpart following the rain interruption during Bangladesh’s chase.
Here’s a text of the conversation between Shakib and the journalist:
Journalist: “Did you really try not to play after the rain?”
Shakib: “Do we have any option?”
Journalist: “No, that’s the reason. Did you try to convince them?”
Shakib: “Convince whom?”
Journalist: “Umpires and Rohit Sharma…”
Shakib: “Do I have ability to convince the umpire?”
Journalist: “Accha. Then you were discussing the rivers of Bangladesh?”
Shakib: ….
Journalist: “Did you discuss something about the rivers in Bangladesh or something? What were you talking!?? Can you kindly explain?”
Shakib: “OK now you are asking the right question. Umpire called both the captains and told us the targets, how many overs remaining, playing rules…”
Journalist: “That’s all, and you all accepted it?”
Shakib: “Yes”
Journalist: “Beautiful, thank you”.
It seemed Bangladesh pressed a self-destruction button after the rain-break, losing six wickets for 40 runs, to find themselves tottering at 108/6 after being comfortably placed at 66 without loss before the interruption.
Chasing the revised target of 151 from 16 overs, Bangladesh eventually ended up with 145/6 on the board.
From an Indian perspective, Rohit Sharma and Co are now back at the top of Group 2 with 6 points and have one foot in the semifinals with a game against Zimbabwe at hand.
