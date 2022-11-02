Third round of Assam-Mizoram border talks stands cancelled

Aizawl: The third round of Mizoram-Assam border talks would not be held as per the previous schedule even as the Assam government is yet to give its consent to Mizoram’s government’s proposal to defer the proposed talks, a senior official of Mizoram home department said on Wednesday.

Previously, the border talks were scheduled to be held in Guwahati on Thursday (November 4).

Mizoram home department additional secretary Lalhriatpuia said that the border talks would not be held on Thursday even though the Mizoram government is yet to receive consent from the Assam government.

He said that the Assam government could not give a response and intimate its consent to the proposal likely because it is busy with the next state cabinet meeting.

Besides, the concerned minister and officials in Assam have also travelled to Arunachal Pradesh recently, he said.

Earlier, the Mizoram government had sent a request to the Assam government to defer the border talks to November 9 – 11 in view of President Droupadi Murmu‘s visit to the state.

The president will arrive in Aizawl on Thursday to attend the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) and inaugurate various projects under the Central and state governments.

She will address the Mizoram assembly on Friday before leaving the state.

The home additional secretary said that they are closely in touch with their Assam counterparts over the phone and the Mizoram government’s petition for postponement is being processed.

“The file proposing postponement of the upcoming talks is being processed. It is yet to reach the offices of Assam chief minister, home minister and border protection and development minister,” Lalhriatpuia said.

He said that the Assam government will fix the new date if it’s not convenient with the date proposed by Mizoram.

Three Mizoram districts- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit- share a 164.6 km long border with Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states remained unresolved for decades.

In July last year, seven people, including six Assam policemen, died when forces of the two states exchanged fire during a dispute near Mizoram’s Vairengte village on the National Highway-306.

More than 60 people were also injured in the fire.

