NFR to run Agartala-Bengaluru Humsafar Express twice a week

The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to restore the decided frequency of

Agartala- Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVB) – Agartala Humsafar Express to bi–weekly (twice a week) train from its weekly schedule.

N. F. Railway has also decided to further extend the services of the Santragachi – New Jalpaiguri – Santragachi weekly summer special train due to an increase in demand and to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 12504, Agartala- SMVB Humsafar Express, will run every Saturday & Tuesday

from Agartala w.e.f 8 th November 2022. The train will depart at 5:30 hours to reach Bengaluru at 20:15 hours, every Monday and Thursday respectively.

Similarly, train No. 12503, SMVB-Agartala Humsafar Express will depart from Bengaluru w.e.f November 11 2022, at 10:15 hours, every Tuesday & Friday to arrive at its destination of Agartala at 2:30 hours, every Friday & Monday respectively.

The coach composition of both the above trains will be 21 coaches comprising 18

AC-3 Tier, 01 AC pantry car & 02 luggage cum generator cum brake van.

N. F. Railway has also decided to extend the services of Train no. 08047, Santragachi –

New Jalpaiguri summer weekly special for another 04 trips. The train will depart from

Santragachi railway station at 18:00 hours every Friday from November 4 to November 25, 2022, to reach its destination of New Jalpaiguri railway station at 05:15 hours, next day.

Similarly, the services of train No. 08048, New Jalpaiguri – Santragachi weekly summer

a special train is extended for another 04 trips and will run from November 5 to November 26, 2022, every Saturday departing from New Jalpaiguri railway station at 12:15 hours to reach Santragachi railway station at 23:45 hours the same day.

The composition, frequency, timings & stoppages of both trains will remain unchanged.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway.

