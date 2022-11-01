Gangtok: A 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his septuagenarian grandmother at Rangpo in Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.

The man allegedly slit the throat of his grandmother at their home at Majhigaon housing colony around 11 am on Tuesday and fled the spot but was nabbed by the locals who were alerted by his sister.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“He had jumped into the Rangpo river out of fear but was overpowered by the locals,” the police said.

The police said the man has confessed to his crime and said during interrogation that he had done so as he was angry with his grandmother’s constant bickering.

“He also claimed that the crime was not a planned one,” the police said.

Also Read | Nagaland: National Unity Day observed

Trending Stories









