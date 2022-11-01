Tura: A Sector Commander-level meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was on Tuesday, November 1, held at BOP Kilapara at Dalu in West Garo Hills.

The BSF delegation was led by Harmeet Singh, DIG, Sector HQ BSF, Tura while Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Deputy Director General, Sector Commander BGB, Mymensingh, Bangladesh led the BGB delegates.

During the meeting, the commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed on various border-related issues like trans-border crimes, illegal sand mining, illegal cattle grazing, etc. The commanders of both countries agreed to maintain cordial and good relations to ensure peace and tranquillity on both sides of the border.

Earlier, prior to the meeting, the two officials also laid wreaths at the War Memorial erected at Kilapara in memory of the soldiers who died decades ago during the Indo-Pak war.

