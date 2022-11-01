Manipur: CM Biren urges people for harmonious co-existence

Churachandpur: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday graced the state-level Kut 2022 celebration at Peace Ground, Tuibong, in Churachandpur district.

The post-harvest festival was also attended by ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Delighted to have attended the State Level Kut 2022 festival in the presence of Hon’ble Ministers, Hon’ble MLAs and other esteemed dignitaries at Peace Ground, Tuibong, Churachandpur Headquarters,” CM Biren posted on Facebook.

He further said that “Let the auspicious occasion of Chavang Kut magnify our capabilities to share more, fill our hearts with gratitude and inspire the people to move forward in unison towards a harmonious co-existence.”

Chavang Kut, popularly known as Kut festival, is one of the most celebrated festivals in Manipur. The festival is widely celebrated by Chin-Kuki-Mizo communities as a thanksgiving festival for a good harvest.

During the festival, young and old alike were involved in traditional dances, songs and indigenous games, which is a good way to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the communities.

The festival was also richly observed in various parts of the state, including Moreh and Chandel. This is the festival where people from different communities cutting across boundaries come together and foster friendship among others.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: How this Ukhrul woman turned her garden into an organic farm

Trending Stories









