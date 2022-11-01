Tawang: More than 1,680 villages in Arunachal Pradesh will be covered with 4G telecom services by December 2023, central officers said at a meeting here on Tuesday.

The additional secretary to the Union Ministry of Communication, V L Kantha Rao and the Deputy Director-General of Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) cum Joint Secretary Sunil Kumar Verma held a meeting with telecom service providers, heads of offices and representatives from the Army and paramilitary forces.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The telecom service providers were BSNL and Airtel.

Verma said the fund collected from telecom service providers under USOF is used to provide services to the remote villages of the country, and their tour is to physically inspect and ensure that the projects taken up in the state are being implemented properly.

He said 1,683 villages in Arunachal Pradesh will be covered with 4G services by December 2023 and sought the support of the state government and the armed forces to implement the projects by identifying land, movement of people, and providing electricity connections to achieve this target.

Earlier, Rao visited some of the border outposts without a mobile network and interacted with the personnel.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner, Kesang Ngurup Damo, touched upon the poor telecom connectivity in the district during an open discussion with the representatives of the security forces, members of NGOs and students’ unions.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal govt to demand CBI probe into APPSC exams since 2014



Trending Stories









