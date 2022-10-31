Guwahati: Former skipper Virat Kohli minced no words in venting out his displeasure after a video of his hotel room went viral on social media, merely 12 hours after India’s 5-wicket defeat to South Africa at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth.

The video posted by Kohli has no sound, but the text inserted in it reads “King Kohli’s Hotel Room”. The video gives fans a virtual tour of the hotel room where Kohli is currently staying.

Miffed at the invasion of his privacy, the prolific right-hander took to Instagram to share the video with a long note saying that he doesn’t entertain this kind of “fanaticism” and it has made him feel “very paranoid” about his privacy.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” the note read.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” it added.

The social media post has accumulated more than 2.5 million views at the time of filing this report. It has also raked several comments from verified handles, including Australian cricketer David Warner, who questioned the security standards of the team hotel in Perth.

“This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth,” Warner said.

Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma has also reacted to the viral post on the social media platform.

“Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?,” Anushka wrote.

Meanwhile, Kohli had a rare off-day on the field on Sunday. After being dismissed for a forgettable 11 off 12 balls, the 33-year-old dropped a sitter from Aiden Markram near the deep midwicket boundary, leaving the bowler Ravichandran Ashwin stunned.

The loss left the men-in-blue at the second place in Group 2, and as such, Rohit Sharma and Co can’t afford any more hiccups in their remaining two group matches. India will next take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

