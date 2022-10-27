Transport aircraft for IAF to be made in India by Tata and Airbus

In a major boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and domestic aviation manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 21,935-crore transport aircraft manufacturing project for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Vadodara, Gujarat on October 30.

The project is expected to generate 600 highly-skilled jobs directly, over 3,000 indirect jobs and an additional 3,000 medium-skill employment opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Centre had last month approved the purchase of 56 transport aircraft from Airbus. As part of the contract, 16 aircraft will be delivered in fly-away condition between September 2023 and August 2025 and 40 will be manufactured in India by the Tata Consortium and Airbus by September 2026.

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well.

C-295MW is a transport aircraft with a 5-10 tonne capacity built with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of the IAF. It has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para-dropping of troops and cargo. Short take-off and landing from semi-prepared surfaces are its other features. The aircraft will strengthen the logistic capabilities of the IAF.

All 56 aircraft will be fitted with the indigenous electronic warfare suite of the Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) – Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Limited.

After the completion of the delivery of the aircraft to the IAF, Airbus will be allowed to sell and export the aircraft manufactured in India to civil operators and export to countries which are cleared by the Government of India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The project offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry. It will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and an expected increase in exports.

Ninety-six per cent of the total man-hour work per aircraft that Airbus employs at its manufacturing facility in Spain will be undertaken in India by Tata.

Also read | Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

Trending Stories









