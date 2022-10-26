Guwahati beautification gets top priority, says Assam CM

Guwahati: The Assam government is giving priority to the beautification of Guwahati city as it is a crucial link between India and South East Asia, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Tuesday.

The chief minister visited the site of the old Deputy Commissioner’s office at Panbazar and inspected the ongoing work on the proposed Brahmaputra riverfront beautification project.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We’ve prioritised beautification of the historic city of Guwahati, which isn’t only the Gateway to NE but also a crucial link between India & SE Asia”, Sarma tweeted.

See more We've prioritised beautification of the historic city of Guwahati, which isn't only the Gateway to NE but also a crucial link between India & SE Asia.



Vsited old DC office site at PanBazar & inspected ongoing work on the proposed Brahmaputra riverfront beautification project. pic.twitter.com/DnTqxae1cH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 25, 2022

The chief minister also directed officials and the construction firm to ensure the timely completion of the project without compromising on quality.

He was accompanied by Urban Development minister Ashok Singhal and other senior officials.

The project is being implemented by Guwahati Smart City Development Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 370 crore.

The riverfront is located on the south bank of the Brahmaputra river and is part of Guwahati’s core business district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The six km stretch is located between Raj Bhavan (Kharghuli Hill) and Kamakhya Temple (Nilachal Hill).

Once completed, the riverfront will have an esplanade for people to walk. It will also have seating arrangements, night illumination, a facility for cycling, and speed boating.

Also Read | At least 700 shops gutted as fire ravages Arunachal’s oldest market

Trending Stories









