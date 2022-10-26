Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a meeting with the water resource department to discuss the breeching of embankments due to the heavy rains and floods.

The CM has directed the department to prepare an estimate-wise list of the work being carried out in order to facilitate the executing agency to plug the breaches and adopt extra fortification measures.

Sarma in a tweet said, “To reduce the sufferings of people caused by floods, we’re directing our efforts towards reducing the impact of floods, especially caused by the breach of embankments”.

The meeting was held to review all 41 major and minor breaches on embankments.

Assam has a vast network of rivers that make it prone to natural disasters like floods and erosion. The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers with more than 50 tributaries, cause massive devastation during the monsoons each year.

Floods and erosion in Assam are one of the most unique and acute in the country. The flood-prone area of the state according to the Rastriya Barh Ayog (RBA) is 31.05 lakh hectares. Assam has a total area of 78.523 lakh hectares. This means 39.58 per cent of the total land area of state is vulnerable.

The state faced major floods in 1954, 1962, 1972, 1977, 1984, 1988, 1998, 2002, 2004 and 2012. This year’s flood was the worst in terms of fatalities.

Three to four waves of flood ravage the state’s flood-prone areas every year.

