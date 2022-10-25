Aizawl: Mizo National Front (MNF) adviser Dr R Lalthangliana on Monday said the party will retain power in the next assembly polls due in the latter part of next year.

He said that the party has strong confidence in the leadership of president Zoramthanga.

“After the death of MNF founder Laldenga, the party came under the presidency of a God-fearing man and good leader like Zoramthanga from 1990. The party is progressing under its leadership…. The MNF will surely retain power next year under Zoramthanga’s leadership,” Lalthangliana said while addressing a political training of the party women front in Aizawl.

He said that the MNF, during its previous 10 years (1998-2008) rule, had done good jobs and created many assets for the development of the state.

Lalthangliana, who is also the health minister, said that the present term has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A year after we came to power, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the world. We have been paralysed for more than two years due to the lockdown. I want people to know that we are not in a favourable time,” he said.

The minister said that the government is making massive efforts to usher in development as the state limps back to normalcy after the pandemic.

