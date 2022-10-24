Aizawl: The Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority has advised people not to venture into rivers and other water areas for the next few days, given the possible cyclonic storm expected to lash the east, central, and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal from Monday.

The state meteorological centre of Mizoram’s science and technology department has also issued a cyclone and heavy rainfall warning on Saturday based on a special tropical weather outlook issued by The India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD on Saturday said that the low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast bay of Bengal by October 23 morning.

Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually north-north-eastwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning, the IMD had said.

Coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal will receive widespread rainfall till Tuesday, with moderate to heavy rainfall likely over southern Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on Monday, it had said.

The state meteorological centre said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to hit some parts of Mizoram on Monday. The state is also likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday and heavy rainfall on Wednesday. In light of the warnings issued by IMD and the state meteorological centre, the Aizawl district management authority issued advisories asking people not to venture into river and water areas on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It advised people to fasten their houses to sustain against storms and heavy rain.

It asked them to clear nullah (drainage) within their reach, cover areas vulnerable to landslides with tarpaulins, and cut all fragile trees, branches or bamboo near their surroundings. The district disaster management authority also urged people not to spread fake news or lies in view of the possible cyclonic storm.

